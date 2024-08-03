CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.32

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.32 and last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 165401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.53.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

