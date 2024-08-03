Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,438 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $397.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,576. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

