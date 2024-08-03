Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 51,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 333,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 45,240,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

