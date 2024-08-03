Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 611,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,546,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,508. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

