Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $82.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

