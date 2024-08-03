Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 322,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 796.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 981,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after purchasing an additional 871,732 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,539 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.