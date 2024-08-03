Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after buying an additional 63,316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. 251,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.