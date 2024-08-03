Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 20,906 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded down $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,261,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.