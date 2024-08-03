Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,793 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

