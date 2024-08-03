Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. 1,016,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

