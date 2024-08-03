Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,845,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $123.88. 232,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,298. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

