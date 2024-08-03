Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 62,056 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 597.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,056 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. 1,372,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,695. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

