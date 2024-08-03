Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 62,136 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

