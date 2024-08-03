Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 178,205 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 458.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 175,333 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $653.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

