Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,369 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

