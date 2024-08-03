Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 22,514,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

