Cetera Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 160.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 272,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

USB traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 8,485,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,976. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

