Cetera Advisors LLC Has $16.73 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. 1,398,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.