Cetera Advisors LLC Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,852 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. 3,273,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

