Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,761 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $341.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.