Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 29,135 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 242.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

