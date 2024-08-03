Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 47,142 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

SYY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 3,313,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

