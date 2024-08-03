Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,830 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $756.76. 485,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $713.86 and its 200-day moving average is $669.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.95.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $3,346,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.