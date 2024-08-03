Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,246 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. 1,787,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

