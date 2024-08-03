Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 593.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.30. 7,633,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

