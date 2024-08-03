Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $20.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.17. 2,729,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.