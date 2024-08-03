Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 484,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of Ares Capital worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 6,910,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.