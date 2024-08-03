Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,593 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

