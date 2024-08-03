Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 153,918 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IWY stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.04. 1,570,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

