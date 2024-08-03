Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,539. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

