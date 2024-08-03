Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $56,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 5,944,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,617. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

