Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,884. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.