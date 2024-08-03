Cetera Investment Advisers Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 292,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,607. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

