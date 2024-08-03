Cetera Investment Advisers Has $38.54 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

