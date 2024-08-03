Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 226,096 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 414.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,096 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shopify were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,817. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

