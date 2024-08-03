Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 689,212 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 409.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.60% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $43,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 2,023,573 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

