Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 826,891 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 240.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.96% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $41,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,042,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 871,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

