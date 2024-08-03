Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 828,325 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 454.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NLY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

