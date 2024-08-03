Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,137.02. 477,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,838. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,035.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,052.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $39,936,345 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

