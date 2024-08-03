Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $10.75-11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.750 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $27.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

