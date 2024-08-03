Chester Bancorp, Inc. (CNBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 30th

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Chester Bancorp Stock Performance
CNBA remained flat at $4.50 during trading on Friday. Chester Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.
About Chester Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chester Bancorp
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.