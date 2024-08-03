Chester Bancorp, Inc. (CNBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 30th

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Chester Bancorp Stock Performance

CNBA remained flat at $4.50 during trading on Friday. Chester Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.