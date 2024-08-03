Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

