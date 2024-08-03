Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

