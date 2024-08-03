Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.63. Cineplex shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 18,062 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

