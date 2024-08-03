Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,317. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clarus by 430.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

