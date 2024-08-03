Clear Rock Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 24.3% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

