Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

