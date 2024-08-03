Clear Rock Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.30. 3,847,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

