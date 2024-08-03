ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
CEM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 36,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,025. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.