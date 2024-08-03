Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 916,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,041. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.71.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.417 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Clearway Energy
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.